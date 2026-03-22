March 22, 2026 6:45 PM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon opens up on insecurities in career & classroom politics

Raveena Tandon opens up on insecurities in career & classroom politics

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon opened up about facing insecurities in her career and her approach towards dealing with classroom politics in her latest social media post.

She took to her Instagram Stories and shared the screenshot of an article by a publication that alleged that Karisma Kapoor would send people to spy on Raveena’s costumes during the shoot of "Andaz Apna Apna".

According to the article, costume designer Ashley Rebello recalled that Karisma would send members from her team to check what Raveena was wearing in the movie.

Reacting to the statement, Raveena said that she has not been one of those actresses who would get insecure from her contemporaries and has also never been interested in classroom politics.

She stressed that she has always been happy in her own space and feels that God has blessed her with a lot.

Raveena further stated that she never felt the need to disrespect anyone.

The 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress's latest post read, "Just to make it clear. I never had any, just any insecurity from others, or any kind of school classroom politics. I have always been happy in my space and grateful for all the opportunities Eashwar has bestowed on me. Jai shiv Shambhu. Never felt the need to ever disrespect anyone. God has been very kind. So those who know me will always know the truth. (sic)"

At the end of the post, Raveena signed off by expressing her love for designer Ashley Rebello.

"Love you always @ashley_rebello", she concluded.

It must be noted that this is not the first time that someone has talked about the tension between Karisma and Raveena during the shoot of the cult classic "Andaz Apna Apna". The rivalry between the two lead actresses has been widely discussed over the years by those associated with the project.

--IANS

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