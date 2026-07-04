Raveena Tandon on reuniting with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in 'Welcome to the Jungle': Felt like a fun get-together

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon opened up about reuniting with longtime friends and co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in her recently released, 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

The actress stated that working on the film felt more like a ‘fun reunion than a shoot’.

Speaking about the ensemble entertainer, Raveena said that being surrounded by actors who are more like ‘old friends’ made the experience all the more enjoyable.

"Most of the actors I worked with are old friends. Shooting with them felt like a fun get-together, and somewhere along the way, we ended up making a good film. I must credit Ahmed for managing such a large and experienced cast so smoothly," she said.

Talking about ‘Welcome To The Jungle’z the movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

'Welcome to the Jungle' is the latest installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise and boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh and many others.

The actress had earlier revealed how she, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani bonded over caring for a stray puppy that later became a part of her family.

For the uninitiated, Raveena shares a long professional association with both Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

She starred opposite Akshay in many 90s hit films, including 'Mohra', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'Barood' and 'Police Force: An Inside Story'.

With Suniel Shetty, the actress shared screen space in films such as 'Dilwale', 'Vinashak', 'Rakshak', 'Aakrosh' amongst othets. 'Welcome to the Jungle' which released on June 22, has been receiving great reviews from critics and audiences alike.

–IANS

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