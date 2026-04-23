Rasika Dugal is ‘reclaiming the reading habit’ on World Book Day

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) On World Book Day on Thursday, actress Rasika Dugal said that she is reclaiming the reading habit, but with a “vengeance” and listed out some good reads, which she tagged as her “most favourite takeaways”.

Rasika took to the comment section on her Instagram, where she shared a carousel of images featuring her and her favourite reads.

“Reclaiming the reading habit with a vengeance... #WorldBookDay Most favourite takeaways... Finding margin notes in a borrowed copy of Dreamcount.Thanks for this gem @rehana__munir, I now read with a pencil in hand!”

She added: “Totally enjoying the gender sensitive illustrations of We the Citizens #KhyatiPathak @pranaykotas #AnupamManur And still can't stop sighing about the beauty and relatability of #TheLonelinessOfSoniaandSunny #KiranDesai. I think this is going to be a favourite for a long long time.”

World Book Day is an annual event organized by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

She was last seen in the black comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli by Anshuman Jha. The film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Zoha Rahman. It had its world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

--IANS

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