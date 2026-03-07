Rashmika says 'Bhooma Devi is close to my heart' as she bags Best Actress at Gaddar State Awards

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna seems to be enjoying the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. As the Telangana government announced the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 on Saturday, Rashmika was chosen as the 'Best Actress' for her powerful performance in "The Girlfriend".

Showing her gratitude for the latest honor, Rashmika revealed that her character from the movie, Bhooma Devi, happens to be extremely close to her heart.Thanking her director Rahul Ravindran, the production banner, and the entire team of "The Girlfriend", Rashmika wrote on her official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Feeling truly grateful and happy to receive the Best Actress award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 for #TheGirlfriend. ‘Bhooma Devi’ is so very very close to my heart and I’ll always be grateful to @23_rahulr, @GeethaArts, @DheeMogilineni, #Vidya akka and the whole team of ‘The Girlfriend’..(sic)"

The 'Animal' actress further thanked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the latest feather to her cap.

"Thankyou to the Telangana Government. My sincere thanks to @revanth_anumula garu, Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu garu, Cinematography Minister @KomatireddyKVR garu, This truly means a lot," the post further read.

Backed by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment and Geetha Arts, "The Girlfriend" follows Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student, who falls in love with one of the students from her college, Vikram (Played by Dheekshith Shetty).

While their relationship is all sweet and promising at first, as time passes, Vikram starts to emotionally control and manipulate Bhooma.

Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju announced the award winners for 2025 during a press conference.

Naga Chaitanya bagged the 'Best Actor' for 2025 for his work in "Thandel" which also won the award for 'Best Film on National Integrity'.

Additionally, Anil Ravipudi's "Sankranthiki Vasthunam" was given the Award for 'Best Entertainment Film'.

--IANS

pm/