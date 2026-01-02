January 02, 2026 9:44 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna’s New Year wish: Let's all start the new year with love, gratitude

Rashmika Mandanna’s New Year wish: Let's all start the new year with love, gratitude

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna rang in the New Year with a heartfelt message for her “lovelies”, urging everyone to begin 2026 with love and gratitude.

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, the actress is seen sitting inside a vehicle, smiling warmly at the camera. She is wearing large, black-framed glasses and a sweater.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiesttttt new year my loveliesssss!! I know I am late but just wanted to say let's all start the new year with love and gratitudeeeee!! I love you all so so much.”

The actress is currently on a Roman holiday with beau Vijay Deverakonda. She had shared a string of glimpses from her getaway in Rome. In some images, Vijay's actor brother Anand Deverakonda could be seen.

She simply captioned the post, "Rome so far.."

Work-wise, Rashmika will next be seen in the forthcoming pan-India film "Mysaa". She also has “Cocktail 2”.

Last year, the actress was seen in five films such as Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamaa and The Girlfriend.

Chhaava is an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, was directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

The film follows Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, who is motivated by a tragic accident to redeem his past by changing the lives of three people and finds himself targeted by a vengeful politician.

The romantic comedy horror “Thamma” was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film follows a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient sect.

Meanwhile, The Girlfriend, which is directed by Rahul Ravindran, told the story of a young woman, who explores love, compatibility and self-discovery during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Citizens in 19 states can download digital, valid land records: Govt

Citizens in 19 states can download digital, valid land records: Govt

Khawaja to retire from international cricket after SCG Test

Usman Khawaja to retire from international cricket after Sydney Ashes Test

Rashmika Mandanna’s New Year wish: Let's all start the new year with love, gratitude

Rashmika Mandanna’s New Year wish: Let's all start the new year with love, gratitude

Jackie Shroff shares adorable video of Tiger Shroff cheering as toddler attempts headstand

Jackie Shroff shares adorable video of Tiger Shroff cheering as toddler attempts headstand

Mira Rajput shares happy picture with Shahid Kapoor: Not about perfection but perspective

Mira Rajput shares happy picture with Shahid Kapoor: Not about perfection but perspective

Trump 'completely messed up' India-US ties: Congressman Subramanyam

Trump 'completely messed up' India-US ties: Congressman Subramanyam

Mamdani takes over as New York mayor resolving to rule ‘audaciously’ as ‘democratic socialist’ 

Mamdani takes over as New York mayor resolving to rule ‘audaciously’ as ‘democratic socialist’ 

Global family offices eye India as long-term investment destination

Global family offices eye India as long-term investment destination

Pakistan expands US lobbying through think tanks, firms

Pakistan expands US lobbying through think tanks, firms

US Congress introduces bill to designate Anti-Communism Week

US Congress introduces bill to designate Anti-Communism Week