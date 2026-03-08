March 08, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna reminds her girlies this Women's Day: You are enough exactly as you are

Rashmika Mandanna reminds her girlies this Women's Day: You are enough exactly as you are

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna took the time this Women's Day to remind her girlies that "You are enough exactly as you are".

In her special post, Rashmika gave a shout-out to all the women out there who did not give up despite things being extremely difficult.

The 'Animal' actress penned on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, "To all the beautiful women out there... Today is your day... but honestly, every single day should be. To the women who dream big, to the women who work extremely hard but your wins are not always celebrated, to those who quietly hold everything together, who are still figuring life out, and to the women who smile even on the days when it's hard and you just want to give up..but you say to yourself 'this too shall pass' (sic)".

Rashmika said that women have a unique ability to rise again and again, no matter what the circumstances.

"I see you. And I am so proud of you. Sometimes we tend to forget how powerful we really are. How much strength it takes to keep going.. to love to deeply .. to core endlessly... and it's somehow become the norm of being a woman.. but we know it is so because we are the only ones capable of it... and to rise again and again and again.", added the 'Pushpa' actress.

Rashmika further reminded every girl "You are enough. Exactly as you are".

She added, "Your kindness, your courage, your laughter, your tears, every part of you is beautiful. It's not being too much to handle or over dramatic..Your achievements are as big as anyone else's. Your decision matter.. Your opinions matter.. Your struggles matter..Your feelings matter..You matter!"

At the end, she urged all the ladies to keep lifting each other up, celebrate each other, and keep reminding each other how incredible you are.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

PGTI president Kapil Dev CEO of PGTI Amandeep Johl attends ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: PGTI

T20 WC: PGTI president Kapil Dev attends final in Ahmedabad

Bangladesh: July mass uprising museum under cloud over alleged scandal, says report

Bangladesh: July mass uprising museum under cloud over alleged scandal, says report

Tendulkar lauds India’s batting as Samson, Kishan script team records against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Tendulkar lauds India’s batting as Samson, Kishan script team records

Sanju Samson joins Virat Kohli in elite company with a fifty in final against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Sanju Samson joins Virat Kohli in elite company with a fifty in final

UAE intercepts 113 unmanned aerial vehicles and 16 ballistic missiles

UAE intercepts 113 unmanned aerial vehicles and 16 ballistic missiles

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh attends Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting Ministerial Retreat

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh attends Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting Ministerial Retreat

USCIRF urges US govt to redesignate Pakistan as Country of Particular Concern

USCIRF urges US govt to redesignate Pakistan as Country of Particular Concern

J&K: NRLM scheme brings economic independence to rural women in Rajouri

J&K: NRLM scheme brings economic independence to rural women in Rajouri

T20 WC: Amit Shah attends IND-NZ final with son Jay Shah and family

T20 WC: Amit Shah attends IND-NZ final with son Jay Shah and family

Punjab FC look for consecutive wins as they face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC look for consecutive wins as they face NorthEast United FC