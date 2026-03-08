Rashmika Mandanna reminds her girlies this Women's Day: You are enough exactly as you are

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna took the time this Women's Day to remind her girlies that "You are enough exactly as you are".

In her special post, Rashmika gave a shout-out to all the women out there who did not give up despite things being extremely difficult.

The 'Animal' actress penned on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, "To all the beautiful women out there... Today is your day... but honestly, every single day should be. To the women who dream big, to the women who work extremely hard but your wins are not always celebrated, to those who quietly hold everything together, who are still figuring life out, and to the women who smile even on the days when it's hard and you just want to give up..but you say to yourself 'this too shall pass' (sic)".

Rashmika said that women have a unique ability to rise again and again, no matter what the circumstances.

"I see you. And I am so proud of you. Sometimes we tend to forget how powerful we really are. How much strength it takes to keep going.. to love to deeply .. to core endlessly... and it's somehow become the norm of being a woman.. but we know it is so because we are the only ones capable of it... and to rise again and again and again.", added the 'Pushpa' actress.

Rashmika further reminded every girl "You are enough. Exactly as you are".

She added, "Your kindness, your courage, your laughter, your tears, every part of you is beautiful. It's not being too much to handle or over dramatic..Your achievements are as big as anyone else's. Your decision matter.. Your opinions matter.. Your struggles matter..Your feelings matter..You matter!"

At the end, she urged all the ladies to keep lifting each other up, celebrate each other, and keep reminding each other how incredible you are.

