Rashmika Mandanna pacifies fans on X demanding updates about her film 'The Girlfriend'

Chennai, May 17 (IANS)Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead in 'The Girlfriend', came to the aid of her director Rahul Ravindran on Saturday night on the social media platform X after her fans, who were unhappy about the makers not releasing enough updates about the film, began trending the topic #ReleaseTheGirfriend.

A number of eager fans began asking for updates about the film from the makers so much so that director Rahul Ravindran had to respond to their demand.

Quoting a tweet that showed the topic #ReleaseTheGirlfriend was trending, he wrote, "Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient."

It was then that Rashmika stepped in to pacify her fans. She tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

It may be recalled that the makers of ‘The Girlfriend’ had chosen to release a teaser audio song to mark the birthday of actress Rashmika. The teaser audio song, called ‘Reyi Lolothula’, was sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab, Chinmayi Sripada and Vijay Devarakonda. It had lyrics by Rakendu Mouli. A poem that featured in the song had been penned by the director of the film, Rahul Ravindran.

The film, which is being presented by producer Allu Aravind, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with Dheekshith Shetty.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

IANS

mkr/

