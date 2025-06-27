June 27, 2025 12:14 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna on her fiercest look in ‘Mysaa’: A version of me I hadn’t met before

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna, on Friday, took to social media to unveil the first look of her upcoming project “Mysaa,” describing it as her fiercest avatar yet.

The actress shared that the character represents a version of her that even she hadn’t met until now. Taking to Instagram, Mandanna shared the first-look poster featuring her in a fierce and intense avatar. In the image, she is seen partially veiled, with half of her face covered and blood marks visible, adding to the intensity of her look. Draped in a traditional saree with ornaments that echo tribal aesthetics, Rashmika Mandanna completes her look with a distinctive moon-shaped bindi. The intense first-look poster captures her fierce gaze, with visible bloodstains on her face and body, hinting at the raw and powerful nature of her character.

In a heartfelt note, the ‘Animal’ actress revealed that this role marks a major shift in her acting journey — a character she’s never portrayed before, set in a world she’s never explored. Calling it fierce, intense, and extremely raw, Rashmika expressed both nervousness and excitement about the transformation. She teased that the role has even introduced her to a version of herself she hadn't met until now.

For the caption, the ‘Pushpa’ actress wrote, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa.”

In "Mysaa", which is said to be an emotional action thriller, the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community. Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy. While more details about “Mysaa” remain under wraps, Rashmika appears to have pushed her boundaries as an actor with this transformative role.

Rashmika Mandanna on her fiercest look in ‘Mysaa’: A version of me I hadn’t met before

