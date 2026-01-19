Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her Japanese speaking skills as she addresses her admirers in Tokyo

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna accompanied Allu Arjun to Japan as their blockbuster hit "Pushpa 2: The Rule" released in the country on January 16.

While she was there, Rashmika decided to flaunt her Japanese speaking skills.

In a video uploaded by the 'Animal' actress on social media, she can be seen addressing a gathering in Japanese, something she had admittedly prepared for them specially.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love showered upon her during the visit, Rashmika penned on her IG, "Japan… you always make my heart feel so full...The warmth, the love, the kindness in the crowd.. it never changes. Every time I’m here, I leave with more gratitude than I came with (sic)".

Rashmika was bombarded with letters and gifts during her visit to Japan.

An overwhelmed Rashmika decided to bring all of them back home with her.

She also thanked her admirers for the kind gesture with a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories.

'The Girlfriend' actress penned, "So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome!!! so many letters and so many gifts and I read them all and I got back home all the gifts and I can't tell you how emo I become seeing all of this!!"

She even promised to return to Japan, this time for a longer period, and with fluent Japanese.

"Thankyou so so so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can't wait to come back again but next time it'll be for a longer duration... I promise! and I primise you I'll try learning more of Japanese for the next time visit !! Bigggggest hugs!!," added Rashmika.

Before this, Rashmika shared glimpses from the Tokyo event on her Insta. She was seen doing the iconic pose from "Pushpa 2" with Allu Arjun.

"Thank You, Tokyo," the simple caption read.

--IANS

pm/