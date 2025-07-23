Rashmika Mandanna calls creating Dear Diary 'a journey of love, magic, & memories'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has embarked on a new journey with her perfume brand "Dear Dairy". Recalling all the challenges they had to overcome to make her long-held dream a reality, she termed it 'a journey of love, magic, and memories'.

The 'Animal' actress revealed that she had been wanting to launch her perfume line for a long time, as perfumes have always felt extremely personal to her, "If I’m being honest.. this idea lived in my heart for a long, long looooonggg time. Perfumes always felt so personal to me.. like tiny memory bottles we carry around.. And somewhere deep down.. I always knew I wanted to create something in this space.. something real.. something beautiful.. something very intimate..," she wrote on her IG.

Revealing what all went behind bringing "Dear Dairy" to the shelves Rashmika penned, "From that little spark to the manyyy meetings, endless moodboards, testing (and i’m not kidding) a million scent notes.. ok maybe not a million but many many of them, long chats that ended with ‘wait, this smells like… hmm this is it’ or ‘no wait.. I think this is it’..Every detail mattered.. every step was special."

Rashmika revealed that after all the hard work, they finally landed on three fragrances which they felt should be the first drop of fragrances people should have a taste of from the brand.

"We gave them names, we brought them to life, and then came the most beautiful part.. telling these stories through film. We planned, we discussed, we shot, we laughed, we screamed, we cried a little, I dubbed and now here we are.. from that first ‘I want to do something with perfumes’ to holding Dear Diary in my hands…", she recalled the journey of turning a mere idea into a reality.

"This has been a journey of love, magic, memories and a lot of heart. And now…It’s all yours," Rashmika concluded.

