Rashami Desai: Visiting Neem Karoli Baba before ‘Sayonee’ felt very peaceful

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Television actress Rashami Desai, who is gearing up for her new show “Sayonee”, said visiting Neem Karoli Baba before the new journey felt very peaceful.

She took some time away from her shooting schedule to visit Neem Karoli Baba and seek his blessings before beginning a new journey with the upcoming show.

Rashami said: “I had been planning to visit Neem Karoli Baba for quite some time, and with Sayoneee now getting ready to reach the audience, I felt there couldn’t have been a better time. We have been shooting for the show for a while now, and all of us have put a little piece of our hearts into it.

She added: “I’m genuinely excited to see everything we have worked on finally coming to life on screen, and I can’t wait to see how the viewers and fans react to it. Visiting Neem Karoli Baba before this new beginning felt very peaceful. I went there with a lot of gratitude and a simple prayer that this journey is blessed with love and positivity. Some beginnings just feel more special when they start with blessings, and this was one of those moments for me.”

The show gears up to premiere on September 23 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Talking about Rashami, she made her Hindi television debut with Raavan in 2006. The actress shot to fame by playing the character of Tapasya in the 2000s show “Uttaran”.

She was also seen in shows such as Pari Hoon Main, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Nach Baliye 7, and did a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

The 40-year-old actress was last seen in “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” based on characters created by cartoonist R. K. Laxman, especially The Common Man, and about the everyday issues experienced by the average middle-class Indian man.

--IANS

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