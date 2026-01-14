Rashami Desai on Shilpa Shinde vs Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi: 'Both have worked really hard'

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Popular television actress, Shilpa Shinde, who is back as Angoori Bhabhi in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0" recently made a statement saying that she was always the Babiji.

Actress Rashami Desai reacted to this statement by Shilpa during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

She said that both Shilpa and Shubhangi Atre are great actors and both of them have given their best to the character of Angoori Bhabhi.

Rashami told IANS, "See, being a senior actor, I did not think that she (Shilpa) would have liked to compare herself with Shubhangi Atre. If she is asked to compare, that itself is an insult to her as a senior actor. "

"Shubhangi has worked really hard for that character. In fact, Shilpa has also worked really hard. Shilpa didi is a very bold personality to give a certain kind of statement, but she also has her own journey. She never wanted to leave the show, and now that she has come back, it is a homecoming for her, so I think you all should be welcoming. Whatever phase Shubhangi has lived as Bhabhiji, that is also her hard work, you cannot compare," she added.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Shilpa opened up on how she sees no comparison of herself with the former Angoori Bhabhi, aka Shubhangi.

She shared that comparisons between her and Shubhangi do not bother her at all.

Shilpa said, “I don’t see any comparison at all. I am sorry, but I can’t compare myself with anyone."

She added, “Bhabi ji was always Shilpa Shinde, and that is why I am here after ten years. This is not overconfidence; this is my hard work. I have made my own place, and I have proved myself.”

Talking about whether it was a challenge for her to get into the shoes of the character after 10 years, Shilpa stated, “There is no big challenge in this. When I returned to the show, it felt like I was starting the show from where I had left off. So, there wasn’t any particular challenge. The only challenge is that people should see me as this character and not look for Shilpa or Shinde in it. That, for me, is the real challenge.”

--IANS

pm/