Rashami Desai drops her Navratri mantra, ‘When In Doubt, Garba It Out’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Popular television actress Rashami Desai has fully embraced the festive spirit of Navratri. Spilling her excitement with other netizens, the "Uttaran' actress dropped a video of herself giving an energetic garba performance with a friend.

The clip showed her dancing gracefully to the energetic tune of the "Dholida" track from Alia Bhatt’s 2022 release "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

Rashami looked mesmerizing in a traditional red and white chaniya choli, which she paired with a matching dupatta. She left her hair open, accessorizing her look with silver earrings and some light makeup.

The backdrop was beautifully decorated in true Navratri vibe, with colorful flowers, lights, and other traditional hangings. Sharing her mantra for Navratri, Rashami wrote in the caption, “When in doubt..GARBA it out…(sic)."

Appreciating her dancing skills and love for Garba, one of the Insta users penned in the comment section, "Watching u dancing is a total joy ride, u must make more such reels, specially pure dance reels,, it'll be a real treat to ur all loyal fans...."

The second one shared, "Yay so glad u posted another garba reel, loveeee the way u totally enjoy yourself while dancing and it's so gracefully and effortlessly done, loveeee u Rashuuuuu."

The third comment read, "As Gujarati, I feel so proud the way you playing garba."

Another netizen wrote, "Speechless!! Queen of grace & energy...Always mesmerizing."

A couple of days ago, Rashami treated her InstaFam with another fun video of her performing Garba with full enthusiasm. Wearing a beautiful black chaniya choli, along with a pink dupatta, Rashami was seen tapping a foot to the Gujarati song "Ghor Andhari".

“Ghor andhari re raataldi….Ne aaaa aavi mari maudi," she captioned the post.

Work-wise, Rashami was last seen on screen in the Gujarati movie "Mom Tane Nai Samjay". Made under the direction of Dharmessh Mehta, the family entertainer reached the audience on January 10.

--IANS

pm/