May 15, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

Rasha Thadani shares the making of her ‘favourite song’ ‘Manga Manga’ from ‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’

Rasha Thadani shares the making of her ‘favourite song’ ‘Manga Manga’ from ‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Rasha Thadani, who is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema with “Srinivasa Mangapuram”, has shared the making of the track “Manga Manga”, which she tagged as her “favourite”.

Rasha shared a video of herself and debutant Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of legendary actor Krishna, dancing at the same location on the track.

For the caption, she wrote: “Favourite song and favourite people. #mangamanga out now.”

The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled by Mahesh Babu, whose nephew is debutant Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, on April 16.

Set in the temple town of Tirupati, the film revolves around Vasu Babu and Manga- friends who turn lovers and live life with infectious joy until an unexpected conflict disrupts their paradise. Refusing to leave the town without Manga, Vasu Babu chooses to fight for his love, no matter the cost.

The narrative blends trendy romance with gritty emotional stakes. Visuals like the couple firing a gun into the air to declare their love, and later, a gun pointed at the protagonist, reflect Ajay Bhupathi’s distinct style.

The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who earned critical acclaim for his raw and immersive storytelling in the superhit films 'RX 100' and 'Mangalavaram'. Actor and producer Mohan Babu will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

Rasha, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, made her debut in 2005 with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Azaad. The period drama film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It also stars Diana Penty and debutant Aaman Devgan.

The film is set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy forms a bond with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

She will next be seen in the Bollywood romantic drama Laikey Laikaa. The film also stars Abhay Verma of Munjya fame.

--IANS

dc/

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