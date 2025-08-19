Ranvir Shorey says his new show has shades of ‘The Godfather’

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is receiving positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’, has said that the series has shades of ‘The Godfather’.

‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ is a gangster drama, and is set in the heartland town of Bindiya, where the powerful Davan family runs the game. When Bada Davan lands in jail right before elections, the burden falls on his son, Chhote Davan (essayed by Ranvir Shorey) who suddenly has to deal with rivals outside and fractures inside the family.

Talking about what drew him to the show, Ranvir Shorey shared, “The first thing that pulled me in was the script. It had such well-written characters and a sharp look at how family and politics overlap. Then there was Raj Amit Kumar. He had such clarity as a director, which was just commendable. And honestly, the cast, too, made a huge difference. I was excited to work with Seema ji, and the production felt ambitious from the start”.

The series also stars Saurabh Shukla, Sheeba Chadha, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, Aakash Dahiya, and Tanishtha Chatterjee.

He further mentioned, “Playing Chhote Davan wasn’t easy. He’s layered, unpredictable, and then there’s always the question of how much to show and when. I could see shades of Macbeth in him, even The Godfather at times. As an actor, that kind of part is too rich to pass up”.

‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

Earlier, the actor had said that he is absolutely comfortable playing the “foil” in a comedy provided the scene works in its entirety. Ranvir earlier had said, “I don’t have any particular affinity for playing the central part in comedy, I’m very much comfortable playing the foil as long as the scene works. This series was a very satisfying experience for me”.

The actor further mentioned that comedy with mystery is one of the greatest subgenres to exist. Ranvir was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, where he was one of the finalists. His stint in the show garnered significant attention, and connected with the viewers. The actor ended his journey in the third spot, staying behind Naezy and winner Sana Makbul.

