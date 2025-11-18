Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Arjun Rampal, lauds his depth and range as actor

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh lavished praise on fellow actor Arjun Rampal for his dedication to his work, and his craft. On Tuesday, the team of the upcoming spy-action film ‘Dhurandhar’ attended its trailer launch.

During the event, Ranveer heaped praise on Arjun, who essays the terror operative based in Pakistan, and is the ardent follower of Pakistani dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in the film. In the film, his character is shown to be ruthless, and a blood-thirsty monster, whose aim is to destroy India.

Talking about Arjun and his work in the film, Ranveer told the media at the venue, “Arjun sir is known to be the most good-looking man on earth. But, people are now realising his depth and range as an actor. This look and presentation as an actor, I don’t know how Aditya managed to achieve this. On set the female crew members used to be all head over heels for Arjun sir despite his fierce look in the film”.

“I used to be like, ‘How can you find someone hot in such a role?’. Your work is exceptional in the film. Thank you for uplifting me on the sets sir, with your kind words. There were times when he tripped on set but he used to quickly get up, dust himself, and get back to work again. Thank you sir for gracing this film, and being a part of the ensemble”, he added.

Meanwhile, the film also stars a powerful line-up of Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R. Madhavan’s character in the film.

Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna emerge as the clear winners in the trailer as they spell terror in bold letters.

The high-octane spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is one of Bollywood’s biggest action titles of 2025. Earlier, the teaser of the film showcased the world of covert operatives and “men operating in the shadows” as the central narrative backdrop.

The film is framed as a large-canvas espionage saga that blends spectacle, drama, and intrigue, positioning Ranveer Singh for one of his most ambitious roles.

