Rani Mukerji: Want Adira to always be happy, no matter what she chooses to do

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has opened up about parenting and raising a strong, independent child, saying that she wants her daughter Adira to always be happy, no matter what she chooses to do in her career.

It was during an exclusive session with IANS, when Rani engaged in an impactful conversation with women officers of the Delhi Police.

Rani was asked by a police personnel if she wants Adira to be an actress like her, the 47-year-old, whose latest release is ‘Mardaani 3” said that her daughter is currently learning taekwondo.

Rani said “At the moment, she is learning taekwondo. She is becoming strong and empowered. In the future, whatever she chooses to do, I will always support her.”

Emphasising the importance of happiness and empowerment, the actress shared that as a woman, daughter, sister and mother, she believes a happy individual naturally spreads happiness to those around them, which is all she wishes for her daughter.

“Because apart from being a woman, I am also a daughter, a sister, and a mother. I truly believe that when we are happy, we are able to keep the people around us happy as well. That’s why I want my daughter Adira to always be happy, no matter what she chooses to do,” said Rani.

Talking about her latest release “Mardaani 4”, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame. “Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment hit the screens in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

