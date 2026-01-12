January 12, 2026 4:41 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji wages relentless fight to save missing girls in gripping ‘Mardaani 3’ trailer

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Fierce, unflinching, and driven by a deep sense of justice, Rani Mukerji, who returns as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy in ‘Mardaani 3’, this time is taking on a spine-chilling mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls, as per the trailer, unveiled by the makers on Monday.

As Rani marked 30 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, Yash Raj Films unveiled the gripping trailer of ‘Mardaani 3’, setting a dark and urgent tone as the fearless cop plunges into the brutal underbelly of a beggar mafia headed by a chilling antagonist played by acclaimed actor Mallika Prasad.

Running over three minutes, the trailer opens on a haunting note with a stark message flashing across the screen: “In a country that worships goddesses… thousands of daughters go missing every week.” The narrative then shifts to Shivani Shivaji Roy, who joins the NIA and is thrown straight into a spine-chilling case involving missing girls, with no time to pause or process the enormity of the crime.

What follows is an intense, action-packed pursuit as Shivani uncovers the scale of the horror, 93 girls who have vanished without a trace. Driven by rage and resolve, she takes on the ruthless Amma, stopping at nothing to bring the perpetrators to justice and reclaim the lives that were stolen.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

On Monday, Rani spoke about 30 years in Hindi cinema and also about how Mardaani holds a special place in her heart. She said that the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy represents quiet strength and the power of telling uncomfortable but hopeful stories.

“Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism – she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful,” Rani had said.

“Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

