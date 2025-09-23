September 23, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji shares seat with SRK as she receives National Award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Celebrated Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was honored during the 71st National Film Awards taking place in Delhi on Tuesday for her praiseworthy and hard-hitting performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway". Rani was honored with the 'Best Actress' award by the President of India.

During the ceremony, Rani chose to share a seat with none other than her beloved co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, who was facilitated as the 'Best Actor' for his film "Jawan". This is King Khan's first National Award after more than three decades in Bollywood. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who bagged the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in "12th Fail".

Rani opted for a beautiful brown saree, with a golden choker and matching earring for the special occasion. She kept her hair open, with minimal makeup.

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Rani have received a lot of love from movie buffs for their effortless chemistry in numerous blockbuster hits such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Chalte Chalte", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", and "Paheli", to name just a few. Moreover, Rani also did a cameo appearance in SRK's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

At the beginning of the month, Shah Rukh and Rani celebrated their National Award win in their unique Rahul and Tina style (From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai).

Rooting for his son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood", King Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself performing a romantic dance number with Rani to the "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri" song from the web series.

"National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations...Rani, you are a queen and love you always," SRK captioned the post.

Inspired by a real-life story, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway" narrates the heartbreaking journey of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Made under the direction of Ashima Chibber, the film saw Rani delivering a phenomenal performance as the distressed mother, Debika Chatterjee, who challenges the system to reunite with her children.

