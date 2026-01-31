January 31, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji joins hands with Delhi Police to raise awareness for girls, women safety

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Rani Mukerji has joined hands with Delhi Police to raise awareness on how to protect girls and women in the national capital. She says a society is judged by how it protects its women and the police stand on the front line of that promise.

Rani says, “Safety is not a privilege. It is a right and no girl in this country should grow up learning fear before freedom. A society is judged by how it protects its women and the police stand on the front line of that promise."

"Every uniform carries responsibility, courage, and compassion. When a woman steps out of her home, she should feel confident, not concerned and the Delhi police force is always vigilant to take care of every girl.”

Rani said that the law stands with you steadfastly.

"The uniform stands with you like a protective cloak around you. A nation cannot move forward while its women look over their shoulders and I salute Delhi Police for their dedication and resilience to keep girls and women safe across the national capital.”

This time, Mardaani 3 focuses on a new issue of how young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, are kidnapped for a specific reason across our country. The makers have hid the plot thus far brilliantly.

Talking about her latest release, “Mardaani 4”, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame. “Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment hit the screens in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

--IANS

dc/

