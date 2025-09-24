September 24, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji fixes lanyard of SRK’s National Award

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) It was a moment to rejoice for all the millennials as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and the queen, Rani Mukerji shared a wholesome moment at the recently concluded 71st National Film Awards in the national capital.

Soon after Rani, SRK and Vikrant Massey received their awards, they took their seats. While Vikrant and Rani wore their medallions with ease, SRK found it difficult to wear it correctly, and sought help from Rani who was sitting next to him.

The video from the ceremony, which has gone viral, shows Rani fixing the lanyard of the medal for him as the megastar wore it. He later fixed his salt and pepper hair. He then went on to check Vikrant’s and gave him a thumbs up and proceeded to show it to his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Meanwhile, Bollywood had a decent representation at the 71st National Film Awards. Rani Mukerji bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her work in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, SRK and Vikrant shared the Best Actor award. While SRK was feted with his 1st National Award in his career for ‘Jawan’, Vikrant was honoured for his work in the breakout hit ‘12th Fail’. ‘12th Fail’ also won the Best Feature Film with ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ winning the Best Hindi Film.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Vaibhavi Merchant was honoured with Best Choreography from the same film.

The 71st National Film Awards, recognising excellence in Indian cinema for 2023, were announced on 1 August 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred the honours.

The event was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category.

--IANS

aa/

