Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar turns 2, wife Lin Laishram says 'You deserve the best'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Randeep Hooda's 2024 biographical drama "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" completed 2 years of release on Sunday, and commemorating the milestone, he treated his Instagram users with a video compilation of some behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the film based on the life of the politician and ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

In the caption, Hooda admitted that the project in which he worked both as an actor and director, ended up testing his limits.

"Lived it. Fought it. Felt it. 2 years of a film that tested all my limits. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar A journey etched forever. 🇮🇳 #2YearsOfSwatantryaVeerSavarkar (sic)", he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Expressing her pride, Hooda's better half, actress Lin Laishram revealed that she has known since the very first day that her husband is a shape-shifter.

However, she added that "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" has been one of the most challenging projects for Hooda.

She commented, "Seen you shape-shifting since the day I’ve known you, but this had to be the toughest phase you’ve faced. I still don’t know how you handled all that pressure and responsibility on your own. I’m really proud of you. You deserve the best, my man (sic)."

Backed by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, and Randeep Hooda, under the banners of Zee Studios, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Legend Studios, Avak Films, and Randeep Hooda Films, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" chronicles Savarkar's journey from his childhood and goes on to capture some milestone moments from his life.

Along with Hooda in the titular role, the film also has Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, Tirrtha Murbaadkar as Saraswatibai Savarkar, Chetan Swaroop as Narayan Damodar Savarkar, Rajesh Khera as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokesh Mittal as B. R. Ambedkar, Brajesh Jha as Subhash Chandra Bose, Santosh Ojha as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Sanjay Sharma as Jawaharlal Nehru.

--IANS

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