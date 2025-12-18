Randeep Hooda reveals what he really does during jungle safaris

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently gave a glimpse into his adventures in the wild, revealing what he truly does during his jungle safaris.

Known for his love of nature and wildlife, the ‘Jaat’ actor shared a video of him sleeping during a jungle safari. Sharing his hilarious clip, Hooda wrote, “The sleeping lion is also a lion, isn't it P.S. What I actually do on safaris #JungleeHooda #WildRandeep #Safari.” In the video, the actor is seen taking a nap while a man sitting next to him records him silently.

Interestingly, Randeep Hooda, a passionate wildlife lover, often embarks on jungle safaris across Indian national parks such as Kanha and Pench, frequently accompanied by his wife, Lin Laishram. He often shares glimpses of his adventures on social media, including exciting tiger sightings. His trips typically involve jeep safaris, forest explorations, and capturing breathtaking wildlife photography.

In June, he and his wife explored the scenic beauty of Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Posting pictures from his Kanha trip on Instagram, the ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ actor captioned his post, “Just us, the forest breeze, and some unforgettable Kanha vibes.”

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda is all set to star in the upcoming epic war drama “Operation Khukri.” He has acquired the official movie rights to Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, authored by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. The film will depict a gripping military saga based on one of the Indian Army’s most daring operations overseas.

“Operation Khukri” will bring to life the dramatic events of 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the high-stakes rescue mission that ensued. In the movie, Randeep will reportedly essay the role of Major General Rajpal Punia.

--IANS

ps/