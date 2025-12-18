Fresh clashes erupt between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Kunar

Kabul, Dec 18 (IANS) Fresh clashes erupted between the forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan in Kunar as the two sides engaged in exchange of fire along the border, local media reported citing local residents.

The clashes reportedly started on Wednesday after Pakistani forces fired rockets into Afghanistan territory. Taliban forces retaliated to the attack launched by the Pakistani forces, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. Ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have increased due to border restrictions imposed by Kabul over the past two months. Cross-border trade and movement between the two nations remains largely suspended, impacting thousands of traders of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and former senior vice-president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Manzoor Ellahi in a joint statement has revealed that Pakistan has faced a loss of more than USD 4.5 billion due to the ongoing suspension of trade with Afghanistan, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Earlier on December 5, Pakistani and Afghan forces engaged in a heavy exchange of fire along the border, with both sides accusing each other of igniting the clash.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the caretaker Afghan government, took to his social media platform, stating that Pakistan carried out attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province in Afghanistan on Friday, triggering a response from the Afghan forces.

"Unfortunately, this evening the Pakistani side once again launched attacks towards Afghanistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, prompting the Islamic Emirate forces to respond," Mujahid posted on X.

Earlier, negotiating teams from Afghanistan and Pakistan tried to address the issue in talks mediated by Turkey and Qatar, but failed to reach a consensus on the ways and means for a possible long-term truce.

The two nations share a volatile border, which has been witnessing heavy fighting for more than a month, with Islamabad allegedly resorting to multiple air raids inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan has accused Taliban of harbouring Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim rejected by Afghanistan. Taliban has repeatedly condemned Pakistan's rocket and artillery attacks as violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty, further sparking tensions in Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika provinces, where majority of the exchanges of fire have taken place in recent months.

--IANS

akl/as