Arjun Rampal opens up about his challenging transition from modelling to acting

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal opened up about the challenges he faced while transitioning from modelling to acting.

Speaking candidly with IANS, he shared insights into the struggles, learning curves, and determination that shaped his journey from the runway to the silver screen. Reflecting on his early days, Arjun shared, “When I transitioned from modelling to acting, it wasn’t smooth at all. Modelling trains you in a very specific environment the camera sounds familiar, the commands are the same, and you condition yourself to react in a particular way.”

“I remember watching my rushes for the first time from Moksha and feeling completely stiff. Acting demands the opposite of modelling you have to forget the camera entirely and become the character. That shift took time. I’m grateful that people believed in me, gave me opportunities, and allowed me the space to grow. Those repeated chances made all the difference.”

Arjun Rampal marked his acting debut with Rajiv Rai’s romantic film “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat” in 2001 and has since built a career spanning over 40 films. Recently, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor garnered praise for his portrayal of ISI Major Iqbal in “Dhurandhar.”

Released on December 5, “Dhurandhar” also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal penned a gratitude note after witnessing the outpouring of love, support, and acceptance for his recent release, “Dhurandhar.” Sharing a BTS photos from the shoot of the action entertainer, he wrote, “Ladies & Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you Thank you Thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given #dhurandhar.”

“The day you narrated me the film I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold,in the uniquest narrative style. the level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you," Rampal added.

--IANS

ps/