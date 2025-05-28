Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on 142nd birth anniversary, calls portraying him a ‘humbling experience’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) On the 142nd birth anniversary of freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to honor the revolutionary leader and reflect on the personal journey he undertook while portraying him on screen.

Hooda, who not only played Savarkar in the biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' but also directed and co-wrote the film, called the experience “the most intense and humbling” of his life. In his tribute, he praised Savarkar’s unwavering dream of a free and self-reliant Bharat, stating that the vision is “no longer a distant dream — it’s becoming a reality.” On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him from the movie and captioned it, “On the 142nd birth anniversary of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, lets celebrate the revolutionary who dared to dream of a free and strong Bharat. Portraying him, directing his journey, and writing his story has been the most intense and humbling experience of my life. His vision of a resilient, self-reliant nation is no longer a distant dream — it’s becoming a reality. Jai Hind #VeerSavarkar #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar.”

On the occasion of Veer Savarkar’s 142nd birth anniversary, heartfelt tributes poured in from across the nation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the freedom fighter’s unmatched courage and sacrifice. Describing him as a symbol of indomitable spirit, the Prime Minister said the country will always remain grateful for his relentless struggle for independence.

PM Modi tweeted, “Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland. The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India.”

Veer Savarkar, born in 1883 in Maharashtra, was a fierce advocate for using revolutionary tactics to achieve India’s independence from British rule.

