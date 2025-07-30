After learning how to use Instagram, Big B says ‘forgotten how it works’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who on July 29 shared that he was learning how to use Instagram, hilariously shared that he has “forgotten how it works”.

The octogenarian took to the popular application and posted a video on July 29, where he was heard saying, "So, I am just getting educated on how to use Instagram and I hope it works."

However, later took to his blog at 1:29 AM and wrote: “Spoke about learning yesterday and learnt something new today ..YEEEEEAAAAAHHHHH!!”

Talking about the “downside”, the thespian wrote: “But the downside is that have forgotten how it works .. ok tomorrow is another day (sic)!.”

The cine icon is an avid user of social media and keeps his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or “EF”, updated about his day to day life. He mostly uses his blog on Tumblr and X, formerly called Twitter, to communicate his thoughts.

On July 29, Big B showcased his admiration for young actors and their dedication to preparation for a role, which he says is something he didn't witness in his early days.

He took to his blog and wrote: “The expression 'prep' is heard often by me when in the exalted presence of the younger generation actors and actresses of our Film World .. It has reference to 'preparation' for the role they are about to play in a film, and the kind of reverence they show towards it , leaves me with immense admiration (sic).”

He added: “In my time I never did come across such conversation or modes of operatives for a film about to be done .. BUT what an excellent example of dedication and interest in the project about to be loaded on celluloid (sic).”

The cine icon shared that he had a word with the crew of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, a quiz based reality show, and if he could do something similar.

“SO .. Not to be left out of this wonderful and admirable habit and exercise , I had an opportunity to have a word with the KBC crew, and wondered if I could do similar...And the generosity with which it was permitted and organised has been a moment of great learning .. parrot and all (sic).”

“'Prep' then is the act .. and the takeaway is 'learning' .. Each day is a learning in our lives .. limited time .. but a gift of learning all the same , in all quarters ..May there be several divine examples of such .. which must be present there in abundance .. and if we can capture and imbibe a few , life would have reached a certain modicum of a satisfied soul !! Affection , love .. and abundant learning (sic).”

--IANS

dc/