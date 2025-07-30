July 30, 2025 12:43 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda: Direction was kind of thrust upon me

Randeep Hooda: Direction was kind of thrust upon me

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who made his directorial debut with the 2024 biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, shared that filmmaking wasn't his initial choice, but once he tried it, he discovered a natural talent and deep understanding for it.

Talking about what inspired you to try your hands at direction, Randeep told IANS: “Some people are born great. Some people become great. And some have greatness thrust upon them. Similarly, direction was kind of thrust upon me.”

He wasn’t a choice he “wanted to make so early in life.”

“But once I did it, and gave it everything I had, I realized I had a knack for it. I discovered I had a flair for it—an understanding of it. Throughout my working years as an actor, I think I’ve always been the only person on set—besides the director—who knows the script inside out,” Randeep said.

He believes he makes a “great assistant director.”

“I make a great assistant director on all my films. Not that I do the job officially, but I’m aware of everything. That awareness really helped me in this endeavor. And now that I’ve had a taste of it, I’ll definitely do it again—even though the last time, when I finished the movie, I said I’d never direct again. But that’s never the case, is it?”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar. The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character.

What has been his biggest creative risk so far?

“All creation is a risk—if you really go for it. I don't know. Risks... I mean, you put yourself out there, you're in a state of vulnerability. I'm never really sure—just as you aren't in life—about how things are shaping up. And I think that in itself is a risk. If you don't take those chances and try to go beyond your previous work, then I guess it becomes boring—for both the audience and for you,” said Randeep, who walked the ramp for 'Blenders Pride Four Elements'.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June, iPhone 16 most-shipped device

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June amid robust macroeconomic environment

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV