Randeep Hooda: Direction was kind of thrust upon me

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who made his directorial debut with the 2024 biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, shared that filmmaking wasn't his initial choice, but once he tried it, he discovered a natural talent and deep understanding for it.

Talking about what inspired you to try your hands at direction, Randeep told IANS: “Some people are born great. Some people become great. And some have greatness thrust upon them. Similarly, direction was kind of thrust upon me.”

He wasn’t a choice he “wanted to make so early in life.”

“But once I did it, and gave it everything I had, I realized I had a knack for it. I discovered I had a flair for it—an understanding of it. Throughout my working years as an actor, I think I’ve always been the only person on set—besides the director—who knows the script inside out,” Randeep said.

He believes he makes a “great assistant director.”

“I make a great assistant director on all my films. Not that I do the job officially, but I’m aware of everything. That awareness really helped me in this endeavor. And now that I’ve had a taste of it, I’ll definitely do it again—even though the last time, when I finished the movie, I said I’d never direct again. But that’s never the case, is it?”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar. The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character.

What has been his biggest creative risk so far?

“All creation is a risk—if you really go for it. I don't know. Risks... I mean, you put yourself out there, you're in a state of vulnerability. I'm never really sure—just as you aren't in life—about how things are shaping up. And I think that in itself is a risk. If you don't take those chances and try to go beyond your previous work, then I guess it becomes boring—for both the audience and for you,” said Randeep, who walked the ramp for 'Blenders Pride Four Elements'.

