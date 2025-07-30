July 30, 2025 12:44 PM हिंदी

Trump shortens 'deadline' to 10 days for Russia to end conflict with Ukraine, threatens tariffs

Trump shortens 'deadline' to 10 days for Russia to end conflict with Ukraine, threatens tariffs

Washington, July 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that his 10-day "deadline" for Moscow to end the conflict with Ukraine is in effect, cutting short the 50-day timeline he announced two weeks ago.

Russia has "10 days from today" to reach a ceasefire agreement, Trump told reporters on his flight back to Washington following his visit to Scotland. Otherwise, "We're going to put on tariffs and stuff," he added.

On July 14, Trump threatened Russia with "severe tariffs" unless it agrees to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

He shortened the deadline to "10 or 12 days" on Monday during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, citing disappointment with "Moscow's lack of willingness to compromise."

In response, the Kremlin said it has "taken note of" Trump's statement, and its special operation in Ukraine continues, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The special military operation continues," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, noting, "We also remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensuring our interests in the course of this settlement."

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continues, with Russian drone and missile strikes hitting the country's north-eastern Sumy region on Sunday, wounding four people.

Russian officials also claimed to have shot down 150 Ukrainian drones, with one person killed and three others injured near St Petersburg.

--IANS

int/rs

LATEST NEWS

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June, iPhone 16 most-shipped device

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June amid robust macroeconomic environment

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV