Randeep Hooda pays tribute to the brave hearts of Battle Of Saragarhi: 'A dream I missed sharing'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) It has been 128 years since the 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment were martyred while defending a solitary communication outpost against the onslaught of 10,000 to 14,000 Afghan tribesmen.

Marking another year of the battle on Friday, actor Randeep Hooda paid tribute to the bravehearts of "Battle Of Saragarhi" with a heartfelt social media post saying that it had been a dream of his that he missed sharing with the world.

He wrote on his IG: "A dream I missed sharing with the world !! The #BattleOfSaragarhi fought by 21 SIKH soldiers under Hav Ishar Singh of 4 SIKH (then XXXVI SIKH) in Sep 1897, remains a legendary saga of Courage and Sacrifice. Defending the Saragarhi post, at 6,000 feet in the NWF Province (now in Pakistan), these soldiers held their ground against thousands of Pathan attackers and all were awarded with IOM. Recognised by UNESCO as one of the eight most heroic battles in history, their bravery epitomised the concept of ‘Last Man, Last Round.”

Remembering the heroes who did not flinch while looking straight in the eyes of death, he added, "On 12th Sep 1897, these 22 men stood firm until their final moments, defending their post with unmatched valour. Their story continues to inspire and motivate all of us today."

Paying homage, Hooda shared, "Our deepest homage to the fallen heroes and heartfelt congratulations to 4 SIKH on their 128th Saragarhi Day. May WAHEGURU JI bless the Bn, and may they continue to grow from strength to strength. Regards and FATEHS."

For those who do not know, Hooda starred in a film titled "Battle of Saragarhi", which was based on the epic battle; however, the project got shelved.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi had announced "Battle of Saragarhi" back in 2016 with Hooda in the lead role of Havildar Ishar Singh - the same role played by Akshay Kumar in his 2018 outing "Kesari".

--IANS

pm/