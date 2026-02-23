February 23, 2026 10:50 AM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda offers prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple ahead of ‘Eetha’ wrap, welcoming first child

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda sought divine blessings at the Mahalaxmi Temple, also known as the Ambabai Temple, to seek divine blessings ahead of stepping into parenthood and wrapping up his film “Eetha” starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Currently shooting the final leg of Eetha alongside Shraddha, Randeep took time out from his shoot schedule to offer prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi.

A source close to the actor shared, “This phase has been incredibly transformative for Randeep. He’s finishing an important film, and at the same time, preparing to become a father, something he’s deeply emotional and excited about. Visiting the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Temple was very integral and spiritual”.

The Mahalakshmi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, who locals worship as Ambabai. Goddess Mahalakshmi Ambabai is the consort of Lord Vishnu, and it is customary among Hindus to visit the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, the Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Temple, and the Padmavathi Temple as part of a yatra. It is believed that visiting these temples as a pilgrimage helps achieve moksha (salvation).

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers, bringing to the fore a powerful, culturally rooted story.

Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. They announced on Instagram on November 29.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

Randeep will also be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.” He has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

--IANS

dc/

