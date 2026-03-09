Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate warmth, glow in maternity pictures as they prepare to welcome 1st child

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram, who are set to welcome their first child, recently shot a series of beautiful maternity photographs.

The pictures capture a tender and emotional memory of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. The pictures offer a glimpse into the couple’s quiet joy and excitement as they step into a new chapter; parenthood. Randeep took to social media to share the image.

The pictures radiate warmth and love, with the couple posing in soft, natural tones that highlight the serene beauty of the moment. In one of the photographs, Randeep is seen lovingly placing his hand on Lin’s baby bump while the two exchange a heartfelt smile, a moment that perfectly reflects their anticipation and deep bond.

These photographs capture a relaxed, candid moment of the couple at home. The baby is expected to arrive this month.

It was on November 29, when Lin and Randeep announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. Making the announcement on social media, they wrote in a joint post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)”. Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown.

Earlier, on Randeep Hooda’s 49th birthday, Lin wished her forever “Netflix & Chill partner”. She took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring Randeep’s pictures from their various romantic getaways. She added the track ‘Thodi Si Daru’ by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal as the background score for the reel she made for her husband.

--IANS

aa/