Randeep Hooda blessed with a baby girl on his father's birthday

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have become the latest B-town couple to embrace parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday. Both the baby and mother are reported to be doing well.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Randeep revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held a lot of significance for the family.

In a joyful coincidence, the newborn shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda, making it a double celebration for the Hooda household.

"Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)," the 'Kick' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Randeep also uploaded a picture of his dad, lovingly holding the latest addition to the family in his arms.

This was followed by another adorable still of the hand of their little princess.

The post was responded to with numerous congratulatory messages for the new parents in the comment section.

Randeep and Lin announced their first pregnancy in November last year on their second wedding anniversary.

Randeep dropped a photograph with Lin on social media in which the two were seen sitting in front of a bonfire with their hands pressed against one another.

Informing the users that they are expecting their first child together, he wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first came across each other at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Once they fell in love, the couple started living together during the lockdown.

Randeep and Lin finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

