Randeep Hooda: Archery as a sport instils the values of focus, patience, resilience

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who co-owns the Prithviraj Yodhas along with his wife Lin Laishram in the Archery Premier League, has spoken up on the importance of the sport.

The actor said that archery as a sport instils the values of focus, patience, resilience. Lin Laishram is a former national-level archer. Their team is Delhi’s franchise in the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL). The 10-day league will take place from October 2 to October 12, 2025, at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

Talking about the sport, Randeep told IANS, “We are proud that Delhi is home for the Prithviraj Yodhas and we couldn’t have been more happier to be associated with them. For me when it comes to sports personally, it connects me to my roots in Haryana where sports have always been such an integral part of our lives right from our childhood”.

He further mentioned, “Wrestling, hockey, boxing, you grow up surrounded by stories of athletes who’ve made the country proud, and that spirit of discipline and dedication stays with you. We as a duo have a strong association and inkling towards sports with Lin having had such close association with Archery in her life. Archery as a sport instils the values of focus, patience, resilience. These are very familiar to me from Haryana’s sporting culture. To now be part of a league where Lin returns to the sport she has lived and breathed, and to help archery find more recognition, feels like a meaningful extension of that same sporting tradition”.

For Lin, this is more than just a new venture, it’s a homecoming to the sport that shaped her childhood. Inspired by her father, who served as President of the Archery Association (Manipur) Lin began shooting arrows at the age of 10, competing in her first Sub-Junior Nationals. She later honed her skills at the Tata Archery Academy, winning multiple medals and claiming the Junior National Championship in 1998. Though an injury forced her to step away from competitive archery, her passion for the sport never faded.

Dr. Vikas Garg, Owner of Prithviraj Yodhas and Chairman at Ebix Group, said, “The launch of the Archery Premier League represents a transformative milestone for Indian archery—turning it into a dynamic, fan-friendly sport that promotes talent cultivation at all levels. As co-owners of the Prithviraj Yodhas, we are dedicated to fostering an environment that champions excellence, innovation, and India’s rich sporting traditions”.

The Archery Premier League 2025 is organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) under the leadership of Former Member of Parliament, AAI President Shri Arjun Munda and AAI Secretary Shri. Virendra Sachdeva, has found support from World Archery, World Archery Asia, and the Sports Ministry of India.

