September 24, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram embraced the festive spirit of Navratri in style.

The couple donned traditional outfits that perfectly captured the celebration’s vibrant energy. Taking to their Instagram handles, Randeep and Lin posted their photos where they could be seen wearing ethnic looks, reflecting the joy and colors of the festival. Alongside the images, the duo wrote, “Colours, joy & togetherness; that’s our #Navratri vibe #HappyNavratri.”

In the photos, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can be seen sitting together, striking various poses for the camera. The ‘Jaat’ actor looked dapper in a kurta-pajama, while Lin served major fashion goals in a maroon saree. She completed her look with a gajra and minimal accessories, opting for subtle makeup and leaving her hair open for a graceful finish. In one of the images, Randeep is seen looking lovingly at his wife, who is beaming with a radiant smile.

Back in April, Randeep and Lin came together to showcase a stunning blend of old-world charm and regal sophistication in a special campaign for designer Karan Torani. The couple shared photos from the shoot on their respective Instagram handles. In the images, they effortlessly captured the essence of India’s cultural richness through a striking visual narrative.

Speaking about working with her husband, Randeep, Lin had earlier told IANS, “I had the best time shooting this fashion campaign; doing it with Randeep made it extra special. It was such a beautiful and unique experience to create something together. Collaborating with Karan Torani to bring India’s rich traditions to life through fashion and storytelling made it all the more memorable. A perfect blend of old and new and a true celebration of our heritage.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exchanged vows in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29, 2023. The celebrations took place at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal, and it was attended by their close family members and friends.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra wishes husband Raghav Chadha on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra sends special wish for her husband and 'paglu friend' Raghav Chadha on their wedding anniversary

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry