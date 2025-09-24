Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram embraced the festive spirit of Navratri in style.

The couple donned traditional outfits that perfectly captured the celebration’s vibrant energy. Taking to their Instagram handles, Randeep and Lin posted their photos where they could be seen wearing ethnic looks, reflecting the joy and colors of the festival. Alongside the images, the duo wrote, “Colours, joy & togetherness; that’s our #Navratri vibe #HappyNavratri.”

In the photos, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can be seen sitting together, striking various poses for the camera. The ‘Jaat’ actor looked dapper in a kurta-pajama, while Lin served major fashion goals in a maroon saree. She completed her look with a gajra and minimal accessories, opting for subtle makeup and leaving her hair open for a graceful finish. In one of the images, Randeep is seen looking lovingly at his wife, who is beaming with a radiant smile.

Back in April, Randeep and Lin came together to showcase a stunning blend of old-world charm and regal sophistication in a special campaign for designer Karan Torani. The couple shared photos from the shoot on their respective Instagram handles. In the images, they effortlessly captured the essence of India’s cultural richness through a striking visual narrative.

Speaking about working with her husband, Randeep, Lin had earlier told IANS, “I had the best time shooting this fashion campaign; doing it with Randeep made it extra special. It was such a beautiful and unique experience to create something together. Collaborating with Karan Torani to bring India’s rich traditions to life through fashion and storytelling made it all the more memorable. A perfect blend of old and new and a true celebration of our heritage.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exchanged vows in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29, 2023. The celebrations took place at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal, and it was attended by their close family members and friends.

