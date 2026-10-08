Ranchi girl spins her way into Guinness World Records with 80 nose hula-hoop rotations

Ranchi, Oct 8 (IANS) What began as a playful childhood pastime four or five years ago has taken 11-year-old Aashvi Vashishtha of Ranchi into the Guinness World Records.

The Class 6 student of DAV Kapildev School has achieved a Guinness World Record by completing 80 hula-hoop rotations around her nose in just one minute.

The achievement became an especially memorable moment for her family when the record certificate and medal arrived at her home on Thursday.

Aashvi accomplished the feat on May 3 this year with her record attempt filmed on the school premises.

Maintaining the hula hoop's speed and rhythm while keeping it balanced around the nose makes the feat particularly challenging.

Speaking to IANS, Aashvi said she started practising with a hula hoop about four or five years ago. Initially, it was simply something she enjoyed doing, and people at home and in her neighbourhood would often appreciate her speed and rhythm.

Gradually, however, the pastime turned into dedicated practice.

Around six months ago, Aashvi began thinking about attempting a hula-hoop record. Once she set the goal, she started training with greater focus, turning years of casual practice into preparation for a world-record attempt.

And the Guinness achievement is not her only record.

Aashvi has also found a place in the Asia Book of Records after completing 397 anti-clockwise hula-hoop rotations around her nose in 6 minutes and 40 seconds while wearing inline skates.

She also holds an India Book of Records feat for completing 226 hula-hoop rotations in 3 minutes and 46 seconds while balancing on skates.

Born on September 23, 2015, Aashvi is the daughter of Rahul Vashishtha and Kavita Vashishtha, residents of Ranchi's Upper Bazaar area. She credits her family for encouraging her throughout her journey and said her grandfather Ashok Sharma has always motivated her.

For Aashvi, the record is more than a personal milestone. She has dedicated her Guinness World Record to her grandfather, mother, and father.

--IANS

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