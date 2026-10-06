Ranbir and his late father Rishi Kapoor, very different personalities, says Suhail Nayyar

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’, has shared his experience of working with the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and his son Ranbir Kapoor.

Suhail spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Udta Teer’ in the city, and shared that the father and son are completely different personalities. He has worked with Rishi Kapoor in the streaming film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ and with Ranbir in ‘Ramayana: Part 2’.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was a unique film in Hindi cinema as it featured 2 actors portraying the same character. The titular character was essayed by Rishi Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal after the former passed away in 2020.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Suhail said, “I did the same scene with Rishi sir, and then I got the opportunity to work with Paresh Rawal for the same scene”.

He told IANS, “I was responding like my character to my father, Sharma ji. So, the actor in front of me will have a different choice, and naturally their processes will be different. So, I was responding to both of them. As an actor, I never felt jarring. It was a learning experience. It was a very good film, and I was very lucky to be a part of something like that”.

He spoke about Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor being extremely different in their approach, and perspective, as he said, “They are very different, and there is a difference. Age also plays a role, the kind of equation and comfort that someone like me could have with Ranbir, can’t have with Rishi Kapoor sir”.

When asked if Rishi Kapoor was very intimidating on sets, he said, “No, not at all. He used to talk about food. All the time, and his shooting experiences. I was talking to him, and I was telling him what he has done like in his prime".

--IANS

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