October 11, 2025 7:54 PM हिंदी

Rami Malek reveals why he once made a little girl cry

Rami Malek reveals why he once made a little girl cry

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek seems to be suffering from success. While he enjoys the success as an actor, he still gets plenty of adulation when he is mistaken for the Grammy-winning artiste, Bruno Mars.

This happened much to the disappointment of some of the ‘Uptown Funk’ singer's fans, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During a special live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mr. Robot series, the actor was asked by host Josh Horowitz if he has ever been mistaken for another celebrity.

"I'll get Oscar Isaac. I get Bruno Mars”, Malek, 44, said at the taping at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 9. His fellow podcast guest and Mr. Robot costar Christian Slater then chimed in, "Are you serious?" Malek replied, "Yeah, that’s a thing. We met, and (Mars) goes, ‘Oh, my doppelganger’. This is a thing”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star then proceeded to share a funny story about how he once made a young girl cry over his mistaken identity.

"I was at a Dodgers baseball game, and this sweet little girl came up to me and said, ‘Can I have your autograph?' And I said, ‘Sure’”, he recalled.

"And she showed me a picture of Bruno Mars, and I said, ‘Oh, I'm sorry, I’m not him’”, he continued. "She took a beat and then she wept. I took her picture and I signed it Bruno”.

Slater, 56, also shared a story about being mistaken for another actor. "Yesterday, I was waiting for my daughter to come home on the bus from school, and this guy (went), 'Oh, hey, Kevin!' I get Kevin Bacon”, he said as the crowd laughed.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Antony Varghese Pepe's fiery look in 'Kattalan' released (Photo Credit: Cube Entertainments/ Instagram)

Antony Varghese Pepe's fiery look in 'Kattalan' released

SLI gears up for debut season in early 2026; NRAI chief holds preparatory meet with Delhi and Mumbai franchise owners (Credit: SLI)

SLI gears up for debut season in early 2026; NRAI chief holds preparatory meet with Delhi and Mumbai franchise owners

India is on the move: Ex-Danish envoy praises PM Modi's leadership; calls US tariffs a 'wake-up call' for the world (IANS interview)

India is on the move: Ex-Danish envoy praises PM Modi's leadership; calls US tariffs a 'wake-up call' for the world (IANS interview)

APL: Indian archers have outdone the internationals, says 5-time Olympic medallist Ellison (Credit: APL)

APL: Indian archers have outdone the internationals, says 5-time Olympic medallist Ellison

‘No new GST or tax on carpets in UP’: CM Yogi Adityanath

‘No new GST on carpets in UP’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Captain, selectors and coach talked to me about not being picked for Australia ODIs, says Jadeja

Captain, selectors and coach talked to me about not being picked for Australia ODIs, says Jadeja

2nd Test: Warrican feels discipline and belief will get WI back in the game

2nd Test: Warrican feels discipline and belief will get WI back in the game

APL is the beginning of a new era for Indian archery, says Ram Charan

APL is the beginning of a new era for Indian archery, says Ram Charan

Women’s World Cup: Captain Sciver-Brunt’s 117 helps England reach 253 vs Sri Lanka (Credit: England Cricket/X)

Women’s World Cup: Captain Sciver-Brunt’s 117 helps England reach 253 vs Sri Lanka

Theegala drops double bogey on 18th, lies eighth at Baycurrent in Japan (Credit: Ping Golf)

Theegala drops double bogey on 18th, lies eighth at Baycurrent in Japan