Ramadoss urges Guv Arlekar to invite Vijay to form govt in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) PMK founder, Dr. S. Ramadoss, on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to immediately invite TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay to form the government, citing the extraordinary political situation prevailing in the state after the Assembly election results.

In a statement issued in Chennai, the veteran leader said the democratic mandate delivered by the people must be respected without further delay and stressed that the single largest party should be given the opportunity to form the next government.

“Everyone has a duty to bow before the people’s verdict. The process of government formation should not be delayed under any circumstances. The Governor must immediately invite TVK to form the government,” Ramadoss said.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed intense political uncertainty since the declaration of the Assembly election results, with TVK emerging as the single largest party but falling short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay’s party has been holding discussions with several Opposition parties and alliance partners in an effort to secure the support required to stake claim to form the government.

Ramadoss pointed out that the Congress and the Left parties had already extended or signalled support to the Vijay-led formation in the interest of political stability and governance in Tamil Nadu.

He said the remaining parties should also come forward to facilitate the formation of a stable government at the earliest.

The PMK founder made a direct appeal to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan to extend support to TVK, saying such a move would reflect the aspirations of the people.

“If Thirumavalavan extends his support, the Governor should formally invite Vijay and administer the oath of office to him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Ramadoss stated.

Describing Thirumavalavan as his “younger brother,” Ramadoss urged the VCK leader to take a decision keeping in mind the larger political situation and public sentiment in the state.

“I earnestly request my younger brother Thirumavalavan to immediately support TVK. Such a decision would honour the wishes of the people of Tamil Nadu and pave the way for the formation of a new government,” he added.

The remarks come amid continuing suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu, with all eyes now on the stand to be taken by the VCK leadership.

—IANS

aal/rad