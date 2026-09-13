AR Rahman backs Kashmir as Bollywood filming destination, says focus should be on beauty and peace, not violence

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Music maestro AR Rahman has called for a more positive portrayal of Kashmir in Bollywood films. He urged filmmakers to highlight the Valley’s natural beauty and peaceful side instead of focusing on violence and its past.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, Rahman said cinema can play an important role in presenting Kashmir through a positive lens and showcasing its scenic beauty. When asked whether Bollywood should increasingly use Kashmir as a filming destination, the national award-winning singer said the industry should focus on portraying the valley's beauty and peace.

“That’s a very good point. I think that’s what should happen from now. They should bring the beauty and the peace when you see nature as a positive thing rather than talking about violence or the past. The past is past, and the future is bright,” stated Rahman.

He further mentioned that Kashmir’s picturesque landscapes and peaceful surroundings make it an ideal destination for filmmakers and artists looking for inspiration. He shared, “Kashmir is a beautiful place, and it’s blessed. So having an international film festival is commendable and everybody can see the beauty of Kashmir and the vibration of Kashmir. I wish this film festival becomes really famous and a lot of people come here and enjoy the hospitality of the Kashmiri people.”

Sharing details about his ongoing visit to Kashmir, Rahman revealed that he was in the Valley for an advertisement shoot. “I’ve come for an ad. I’ll tell you what it is. We enjoyed shooting the ad; we just finished it,” the composer said.

The Oscar-winning composer also hinted at plans for a future collaboration in Kashmir, including the possibility of performing live in the Valley. “We have some plans, and we are talking. Hopefully, I want to come and perform here,” he said.

Further highlighting the richness of Kashmiri folk and traditional music, AR Rahman expressed his willingness to collaborate with local artistes and explore the region’s musical talent. Recalling his earlier association with Kashmir during the making of “Rockstar,” he said he had recorded local women singing traditional folk songs for the film.

“I think that’s a beautiful suggestion, and I would love to. I came here for 'Rockstar.' I recorded the ladies singing folk songs, and we used it in 'Rockstar.' We want to come and do more things here,” he said.

--IANS

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