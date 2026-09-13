‘Innovation from India solutions for world’: PM Modi visits Bharat Innovates with BRICS leaders

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing deep-tech and innovation ecosystem after visiting the Bharat Innovates Exposition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi along with fellow BRICS leaders.

Sharing pictures from the visit on X, PM Modi said, “Innovation from India. Solutions for the world! Visited Bharat Innovates with fellow BRICS leaders. Proud of the energy and dedication of our youth.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other BRICS leaders accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Bharat Innovates.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its BRICS Chairship.

The two-day ‘Bharat Innovates Exposition’, showcasing India’s deep-tech innovations, kicked off at Bharat Mandapam earlier on Friday ahead of the BRICS Summit.

The Ministry of Education organised the exposition in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. It is a national programme of the Education Ministry aimed at serving as a global accelerator for innovations emerging from India’s higher education ecosystem.

The initiative seeks to build long-term collaboration between India’s innovation ecosystem, including startups, higher education institutions, laboratories and research parks—and global stakeholders such as corporates, investors, incubators, universities, research institutes, governments and overseas alumni.

The BRICS Bharat Innovates (BBI) Exposition is the second major exposition of India’s deep-tech startups in 2026, following the maiden edition of Bharat Innovates held in Nice, France, from June 14 to 16.

BBI is showcasing 37 Indian deep-tech startups from the original cohort of 120 ventures that participated in Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice. The exposition aligns with the theme of India’s BRICS Chairship: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Meanwhile, several leaders and representatives of nations arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders on Saturday evening.

Russian President Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among other dignitaries, arrived at the venue.

A specially curated vegan gala dinner formed the centrepiece of the evening. The plant-based menu was designed to celebrate India’s culinary diversity while reflecting principles of sustainability, inclusivity and mindful hospitality.

The evening also featured a special cultural performance titled “Navarasa -- The Universe of Shared Emotions.”

Another highlight was the BRICS Symphony, “One Rhythm, Many Cultures,” which brought together musicians from BRICS members and partner countries for a collaborative performance.

Drawing on diverse musical traditions and instruments, the symphony presented a shared artistic expression reflecting the cultural richness and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family.

--IANS

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