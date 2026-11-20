Ayodhya, Nov 20 (IANS) The Ram Temple complex construction in Ayodhya is complete, and the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Misra, said on Friday that the remaining formalities, including financial closure and deductions, are expected to wrap up by the end of December.

Misra, who arrived in Ayodhya for a two-day meeting of the construction committee, said Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which undertook the construction work, had no major construction activity left at the complex.

Speaking to reporters about the discussions held during the review meeting, Misra said construction quality was examined in detail. Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), the project monitoring agency, have been asked to assess the quality of various structures within the complex.

He said the immediate priority was to complete all pending formalities by December-end, including financial closure and the necessary deductions.

Misra also said that, barring a few assets, the entire property had been handed over to the Ram Temple Trust, which is now responsible for the temple's operations and maintenance.

On the future of the construction committee, Misra said it had been constituted following an order of the Supreme Court and would conclude its work accordingly.

“The committee was formed on the orders of the Supreme Court, so it will conclude here. Any future decision will be taken by the central and state governments, and if there is any judicial intervention, it will be carried out in accordance with the court's orders,” he said.

Misra also clarified his participation in the committee's meetings, saying that members could attend either physically or through virtual platforms.

“There has not been a single meeting that we have not attended virtually,” he said, adding that the next meeting was scheduled for December 2.

He said he would make efforts to attend the upcoming meeting in person but could participate virtually from Delhi if his schedule did not permit him to travel to Ayodhya.

“I will be participating in all the discussions wherever I am accounted for,” he added.

The two-day meeting in Ayodhya is reviewing the progress and quality of construction work at the Ram Temple complex, along with the remaining administrative and financial formalities. Discussions are also expected to cover matters related to the upcoming meeting of the Ram Temple Trust.

With the major construction work completed and most of the property handed over to the Trust, the focus has now shifted towards completing the remaining formalities and ensuring the long-term operation and maintenance of the temple complex.

--IANS

sud/rad