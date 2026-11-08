Ram Pothineni sets Tamil cinema debut with Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Dharman’

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Ram Pothineni, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, has joined the cast of the upcoming film ‘Dharman’. The film is headlined by Superstar Rajinikanth.

The film marks Ram Pothineni’s debut in Tamil cinema, as he is set to share the screen space with the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth for the first time and promising an intriguing cinematic experience for audiences across languages.

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and features music by Anirudh Ravichander, with action choreographed by Anbariv. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the prestigious banner of Raajkamal Films International.

Ram Pothineni is known for his dynamic screen presence, captivating performances and distinctive energy, and has carved a special place for himself among audiences with a string of successful films across Telugu cinema. From making a memorable debut with Devadasu to delivering popular blockbusters such as ‘Ready’, ‘Kandireega’ and ‘iSmart Shankar’.

Talking about ‘Dharman’, the film is an action-thriller, and promises Rajinikanth in a stylish and mysterious doctor, described as 'The Deadly Doctor'. The first-look poster showed him in a surgeon's outfit, holding a blood-stained surgical instrument. The film blends action, family emotions and Rajinikanth's trademark style. With an interesting storyline and a talented team, Dharman is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films.

A few weeks ago, Nayanthara joined the starcast of the film. The director of the film welcomed Nayanthara to the team with a social media post. The makers of the drama, Raaj Kamal Films International, teased a new addition to the 'Dharman' cast, saying, "Some Eyes say it all (fire emoji) THE CHARISMA ARRIVES I Today at 7:02 PM".

A few hours after that, reacting to the post, the director penned, "Welcome on board mam”, followed by a red heart and hug emoji. In September, Ashwath Marimuthu had announced that the team had already wrapped up its third schedule of the film.

--IANS

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