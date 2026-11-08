November 08, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Embassies from across world extend warm wishes to Indians on Diwali

Embassies across world extend warm wishes to people on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As the people in India and abroad celebrate Diwali on Sunday, Embassies and High Commissions from across the world extended their wishes to the people on the festival of lights.

The Greek Embassy in India extended wishes to people on Diwali and also shared glimpses from their own celebration on X.

In the video, the Greek diplomats responded to different questions like what their favourite Diwali sweet is, their Diwali memory in India, and what Diwali tradition they would like to take back home.

"My wish for all our Indian friends for Diwali is that your life is as sweet as kaju barfi. Shubh Diwali," one diplomat said.

Another said: "One thing I learned about Diwali is that light is not simply something we celebrate, it's something we choose to share and if light brings people together, it knows no border."

European Union's Delegation to India wished people a very Happy Diwali.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green extended wishes to people on Diwali. The Australian High Commission in India also celebrated the Diwali festival here.

The pictures shared by Green on X showed embassy officials wearing ethnic clothes and dancing.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali with the High Commission family is always special, and even more so as I celebrate my final Diwali in India as High Commissioner. A memorable day of warmth, festive cheer and lots of dancing," he posted on X.

"A few more glimpses from our #Diwali celebrations at the High Commission! A day filled with colour, light, laughter and festive cheer as our High Commission family came together to celebrate the Festival of Lights," he added.

The Ukrainian Embassy in India also extended wishes on Diwali. In the video posted on X, Ukrainian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said: "Namaste and Happy Diwali. We send in our warm wishes to all of our Indian friends, and especially those Indians who stay with us in Ukraine during these difficult times. May the light of Diwali bring warmth, hope, peace, and brighter days ahead. May the light prevail!"

--IANS

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