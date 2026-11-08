Bangladesh's political violence persists despite govt change, clashes among party workers at ground level raise concern

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Political violence continues to trouble Bangladesh despite the country's change of political leadership, with recent killings involving supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) highlighting persistent rivalries over local influence, political positions, and control of resources.

A report published in “The Diplomat” has examined the pattern of violence over more than two decades, drawing on records of Bangladeshi human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), academic studies, and media investigations. Its findings suggest that political clashes have continued under successive administrations, including during periods of significant political transition.

One of the latest incidents occurred on October 18, when Ripon Mia, a local leader of the BNP's youth wing Jubo Dal, was chased and attacked with sharp weapons in the Paiska area of Narayanganj district. His family rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to local BNP activists, tensions between two groups had escalated over whose names should appear on the guest list for a religious event. Ripon's daughter, Shila, told local media that several men had chased and hacked her father. The local BNP President reportedly linked the killing to a struggle for political dominance.

In another incident on February 28, two brothers died following clashes between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) supporters in Chuadanga district. Police said an argument after the evening meal during Ramadan escalated into violence. Hafizur Rahman died hours later, while his brother Mofizur Rahman, a local JI leader, died at a Dhaka hospital on March 10.

The two parties blamed each other. Police arrested three suspects following a murder complaint filed by the family, including a local BNP official and a former leader of its volunteer wing. The incident occurred less than two weeks after the BNP returned to power.

The ASK data cited in the report shows the extent of the problem. Between January and September 2026, the organisation recorded 467 incidents of political violence, resulting in 94 deaths and 3,587 injuries. Of these incidents, 112 involved clashes between BNP factions, leaving 18 people dead and 1,215 injured.

The figures cover part of the interim administration and the elected government led by BNP chief Tarique Rahman, who assumed office as Prime Minister on February 17.

The trend is not new. During 2002-2006, when the BNP was previously in power, ASK recorded 284 internal clashes within the party, resulting in 55 deaths. Internal clashes within the Awami League (AL) accounted for another 37 deaths during the period.

After the AL returned to power in 2009, ASK recorded 799 internal party clashes between 2009 and 2012, leaving 97 people dead. The corresponding figures for the BNP were 229 clashes and 21 deaths.

The report also highlights violence surrounding local elections, particularly Union Parishad polls. ASK recorded 147 deaths linked to such election-related violence in 2016 and 113 in 2021, demonstrating how contests over local political positions can turn deadly.

Research cited in the report points to struggles for dominance within political organisations and disputes over contracts, land, property and employment as important drivers of violence.

The political upheaval of August 2024, which brought an end to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule, raised expectations of a new political culture. However, subsequent incidents indicated that the struggle for local influence and control over economic networks had continued under the interim administration and after the BNP's return to power.

The BNP leadership has acknowledged concerns over extortion and land grabbing. Tarique Rahman reportedly warned party lawmakers against such activities and stressed that elected representatives would also be held accountable.

The findings underline a persistent challenge for Bangladesh -- political transitions have changed those holding national office, but have not necessarily ended the local rivalries that repeatedly fuel violence.

--IANS

sud/vd