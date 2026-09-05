Ram Ji Ki Sena: Second track from Anjali Arora & Dev Sharma’s ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ out

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The makers of Anjali Arora and Dev Sharma’s upcoming mythological drama ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ unveiled the second track ‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’ on Saturday.

Dev Sharma, who will be seen as Lord Shri Ram in the movie, talked about the song, saying, “‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’ is about the faith and collective strength with which Ram Ji’s entire vanar sena moves forward to restore dharma over adharma. That unity, courage and sense of purpose make this chapter incredibly powerful.”

Nirbhay Wadhwa, who will essay the role of Lord Hanuman, said, “For Hanuman ji, devotion to Shri Ram is his strength and his purpose. ‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’ carries that bhakti along with tremendous energy and determination.”

The Hindi version of the song 'Ram Ji Ki Sena' has been crooned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, whereas the Chhattisgarhi version has been sung by Sunil Soni.

The tunes for the powerful number have been scored by Ashish Donald, along with Dev Chauhaan. The lyrics for 'Ram Ji Ki Sena' have been provided by Jaidev Jonwal.

With Himanshu Rawat as the Assistant Composer, the song has been mixed and mastered by Deepak Poojary in collaboration with Chayan Dey.

Hemanshu Kumaar has performed the choreography for the number.

Shedding light on the Hindi version of 'Ram Ji Ki Sena', Farhad Bhiwandiwala shared, “The song has a very powerful energy from the moment it begins. There is devotion, but also a constant sense of movement and determination. As a singer, the idea was to retain the bhakti while giving the song the strength and scale that ‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’ demands.”

Sunil Soni, the singer for the Chhattisgarhi version of the track, added, “Bringing a song like ‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’ into Chhattisgarhi is very special because the emotion has to remain equally powerful and natural in the language. I wanted the Chhattisgarhi rendition to have its own identity while preserving the spirit and energy of the composition.”

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' is expected to reach the audience in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on 25th September this year.

--IANS

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