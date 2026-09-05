Coal India supplies 322.90 million tonnes coal during April-Aug, up 6.7 pc

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Coal India supplied 322.90 million tonnes (MT) coal during the April-August period this fiscal (FY27), 6.70 per cent higher than the 302.60 MT supplied during the corresponding period last year, Coal Ministry said on Saturday.

Coal India supplied 60.60 MT of coal in August, registering a 5.50 per cent increase over supplies in August last year.

Supplies to the power sector in August 2026 also rose 4.5 per cent to 48.46 MT, compared to August 2025.

Coal India continues to hold a stock cushion of 76 MT of coal at its pitheads, along with 46 MT of ready-to-mine coal exposure, said the ministry.

While average daily coal production during the rain-affected first three days of September stood at around 1.36 MT per day, it rose to approximately 1.7 MT per day on September 4, even with just a single day respite from rain.

Average daily dispatch to the power sector, at around 1.35 MT over the first three days of September, has since improved to 1.5 MT on September 4.

Driven by the coal fraternity's commitment to the larger national cause, dispatch to evacuation points is set to see a marked step-up in the coming days through enhanced production and transportation, said the ministry.

The easing rainfall is already bringing relief on the ground. Coal beds that had turned sticky and wet after prolonged rain exposure are now drying out, making freshly mined coal free-flowing and considerably easier to transfer, handle and dispatch through Coal Handling Plants (CHPs).

Coal seams at lower mine horizons that had been submerged are being restored to production through augmented pumping, while repair of internal haul roads is progressing in full swing, said the official statement.

Overburden Removal (OBR) – a key indicator of coal bed exposure and future production readiness – has also started gaining momentum.

Average daily OBR during the first three days of September stood at 2.5 million cubic metres, improving to 4.1 million cubic metres on September 4.

This improvement in OB removal, together with drying mine conditions, is expected to lend further impetus to production and supplies in the days ahead.

--IANS

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