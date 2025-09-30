Ram Gopal Varma says 'The Raja Saab' brings forward the most unexpected side of Prabhas

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was left impressed by Prabhas after watching the recently released trailer for his forthcoming drama, "The Raja Saab".

According to him, Maruthi's directorial brings forward the most unexpected side of the 'Baahubali' actor.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "This #TheRajaSaab showcases the most unexpected side of #prabhas since being repeatedly subjected to the intense side of him for so many years … Not just intense or charm , but this is a MULTI MASALA MIX of the BEST OF PRABHAS ..(sic)"

Appreciating the 'The Raja Saab' team for creating a cinematic masterpiece, he added, "Many thanks to the team especially to @vishwaprasadtg for going far beyond the VFX of #Mirayi and Hey @DirectorMaruthi, here’s a BIG THANK YOU for making this DARLING https://youtu.be/i-8w5yDwukA?si=ghUg-A8DDilBjwlZ."

An overwhelmed Maruthi thanked RGV for his kind words with a heartfelt note in the comment section.

He penned, "Thank you Sir Hope u remember i started my career with Ee Rojullo made with 5D camera inspired from ur Dongala Mutha premiere along with SKN. also credited you special thanks in my first film titles. The journey came so long like this and I am thankful to Darling Prabhas for allowing me to portray the untapped his other side in recent days. So glad for ur compliments #TheRajaSaab."

Speaking about his next, Maruthi shared a statement, "With The RajaSaab, we wanted to create a world that’s grand, emotional, and entertaining in every sense. The trailer is just a glimpse of the scale and heart we’ve put into this film. Prabhas garu has brought unmatched energy and charm to the role, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen. Finishing the intro song recently was a special moment for me—whether you take it as a note of love for our darling superstar or the song’s title, the emotion behind it is straight from the heart."

Starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles, "The Raja Saab" is expected to reach the audience on December 5.

