June 13, 2025 3:02 PM

Ram Gopal Varma asks 'What God is doing?' amidst Air India crash

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) As the entire nation mourns the loss of life in the horrific Air India crash in Ahmedabad, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that only God knows what he is doing.

In the recent past, some unfortunate events have taken place which have left everyone shocked to their core.

Reflecting on all that has happened, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X timeline and wrote, "GOD knows what GOD is doing?"

Talking about the horrific Pahalgam attack, he added, "You to a beautiful location for a vacation and terrorists shoot you".

On April 22, militants ended up killing around 26 civilians in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, mainly targeting Hindu tourists.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Avenging the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, attacking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This led to cross-border tension between the two neighbors.

Shifting his focus to the Bengaluru stampede, the 'Sarkar Raj' maker shared, "You go to celebrate in a trophy parade and you die in a stampede".

On June 4, eleven people lost their lives in a stampede in Bengaluru, during a victory parade celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first Indian Premier League win.

He also expressed grief over the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad saying "You fly in a plane and the plane crashes."

"You are eating a meal in your hostel and a plane falls on you," he added.

On Thursday, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed soon after taking off. The aircraft plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College.

Out of the 242 people on board the flight, only 1 survived, leaving 241 dead.

After taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 p.m. (IST) the plane lost control moments later.

