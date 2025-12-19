Riteish Deshmukh pens b’day wish for father-in-law: Thank you for inspiring me

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh extended a warm birthday wish to his father-in-law Neil D'Souza, praising him for teaching the invaluable lesson of facing life’s toughest challenges with a smile.

The actor took to Instagram, where he expressed gratitude. He said the guidance has inspired him to become a better version of himself, as he wished him good health, a long life, and years filled with laughter and love.

Riteish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring him alongside his father-in-law Neil, wife Genelia Deshmukh, brother-in-law Nigel and sons Riaan and Rahyl.

For the caption, he wrote: “Dearest Pops!!! Happy Birthday !!! The biggest lesson i learnt from you was to face life’s biggest challenges with a smile. Thank you for inspiring me to be a better version of myself. I wish you best of health, long life filled with laughter and love.”

Riteish met his wife Genelia on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and fell in love. They eventually got married in 2012, according to Marathi marriage traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony and had a Christian wedding in the church on the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in 2016.

Genelia and Riteish have together worked in films such as Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, Mister Mummy and Ved.

A few days ago, Riteish celebrated his 47th birthday and his wife Genelia penned a loving note for her husband.

The actress wrote: “My Dearest @riteishd I know everyone who knows us, wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years.. But the truth is it’s all YOU.”

Describing Riteish as love and grace personified, the actress wrote that he makes her laugh, wipes away her tears, and brings comfort just by being himself.

“You are love. You are grace. You make laugh and even if I cry you wipe away every tear.”

“You have the most amazing ways of making a connection and everyone feels they matter, when they are in your company and for me, I have you 24-7, just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold.”

“I will celebrate you everyday, every minute, every second because you are all that and more. Happy Birthday my heartbeat You have my heart just keep it safe with you,” concluded Genelia.

--IANS

dc/